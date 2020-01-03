All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:58 AM

5809 Deer Run

5809 Deer Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5809 Deer Run Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
pool
House For Lease in McKinney - 2-story house with 4 split spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths. Downstairs has 1 guest bedroom, upstairs has the master bedroom and the 2 other bedrooms. Great Open floor plan has a spacious kitchen with island and breakfast nook with window seats. Home is only two houses from Johnson Elementary School and very close to community pool. Laminate floors in family room, formal dining, and hallways for easy maintenance.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]

(REQUEST SHOWING):
Please go to 31realty.net, find this property, click View Details for more information, then click Contact Us to register as a guest and request showing, do not need to pay anything. Our associate will contact you to make arrangements.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $50 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE3758739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5809 Deer Run have any available units?
5809 Deer Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 5809 Deer Run currently offering any rent specials?
5809 Deer Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5809 Deer Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 5809 Deer Run is pet friendly.
Does 5809 Deer Run offer parking?
No, 5809 Deer Run does not offer parking.
Does 5809 Deer Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5809 Deer Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5809 Deer Run have a pool?
Yes, 5809 Deer Run has a pool.
Does 5809 Deer Run have accessible units?
No, 5809 Deer Run does not have accessible units.
Does 5809 Deer Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 5809 Deer Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5809 Deer Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 5809 Deer Run does not have units with air conditioning.

