Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:53 PM

5704 Silverton

5704 Silverton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5704 Silverton Avenue, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
media room
Gorgeous, Bright, and stunning house with hardwoods and tiles thru out the first floor. Beautiful high ceiling at the entry way and living room. Light & Bright Dining room with upgraded Island , GE stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and a lot of counter space. Study down could be a great room for small kid. Master suite features beautiful bay window and private bathroom with double sinks, big closet, garden tub and walk-in shower. GAME ROOM upstairs is prefect for entertainment or kid’s play zone. MEDIA ROOM pre-wired 5.1 surround sound and can be converted to 4th bedroom. Walking distance to the Elementary school, open green field, and swimming pool.Hurry!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5704 Silverton have any available units?
5704 Silverton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5704 Silverton have?
Some of 5704 Silverton's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5704 Silverton currently offering any rent specials?
5704 Silverton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5704 Silverton pet-friendly?
No, 5704 Silverton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5704 Silverton offer parking?
No, 5704 Silverton does not offer parking.
Does 5704 Silverton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5704 Silverton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5704 Silverton have a pool?
Yes, 5704 Silverton has a pool.
Does 5704 Silverton have accessible units?
No, 5704 Silverton does not have accessible units.
Does 5704 Silverton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5704 Silverton has units with dishwashers.

