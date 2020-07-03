5704 Silverton

Amenities

Gorgeous, Bright, and stunning house with hardwoods and tiles thru out the first floor. Beautiful high ceiling at the entry way and living room. Light & Bright Dining room with upgraded Island , GE stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and a lot of counter space. Study down could be a great room for small kid. Master suite features beautiful bay window and private bathroom with double sinks, big closet, garden tub and walk-in shower. GAME ROOM upstairs is prefect for entertainment or kid’s play zone. MEDIA ROOM pre-wired 5.1 surround sound and can be converted to 4th bedroom. Walking distance to the Elementary school, open green field, and swimming pool.Hurry!!!