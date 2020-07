Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room media room

A very welcoming, well updated beautiful house with all the bedrooms on the first floor! Media room or game room on the second floor. Open layout is perfect for your lovely family! Master has a separate shower, dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. Granite countertops, butler's pantry in the kitchen. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Conveniently located across from E.A. Randles Park and the Johnson elementry school.