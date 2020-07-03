5609 Granada Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

All most new in sought after Robinson Ridge with 3rd. in the state, Prosper ISD. Beautiful, upscale neighborhood, this home boasts 4 bdrms and 2 baths. Large master with stunning bath boasting furniture style cabinets. Many updates were added to his home by the owner, Coffered ceilings in the family room, archways, 8', custom front door. Decorative brick work on the exterior. Kitchen features under cabinet lighting, gorgeous granite and lots of counter top work space, plentiful, knotty Aulder cabinets and energy star appliances. Covered patio and big backyard. Tenant is not responsible for HOA dues. One owner home and only leased one time to one tenant with no pets. HURRY WON'T LAST!