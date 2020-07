Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome Brand New Beautiful Gehan Home.1 story with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great formal dining room, study room, spacious living room, and oversized covered patio with exterior fireplace.Huge master bedroom with luxurious master bathroom. Great backyard with plenty or space for the kids to run & play. Wood floors and oversized tile in all wet areas! stone fireplaces, full security system, MUST SEE IT!!!