5513 Green Moss

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Come see this unique gem! As you walk through the wood door, you will notice the exquisite details & upgrades. From hardwood & tile flooring to high ceilings & natural lighting, an elegant open concept kitchen welcomes you with big granite countertops, walk-in pantry, & SS appliances. The cozy family room has a coffered ceiling & gas fireplace. The private master suite also has a coffered ceiling & comes with an attractive bathroom that features separate vanities, a jacuzzi tub, & shower. A large 9-ft barn door separates the kitchen from guest rooms for added privacy. The backyard features a $7k enlarged covered patio that provides a perfect backdrop for all occasions. Fence & roof were both replaced in 2017.