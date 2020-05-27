All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5513 Green Moss.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5513 Green Moss
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:24 PM

5513 Green Moss

5513 Green Moss Hill · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5513 Green Moss Hill, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this unique gem! As you walk through the wood door, you will notice the exquisite details & upgrades. From hardwood & tile flooring to high ceilings & natural lighting, an elegant open concept kitchen welcomes you with big granite countertops, walk-in pantry, & SS appliances. The cozy family room has a coffered ceiling & gas fireplace. The private master suite also has a coffered ceiling & comes with an attractive bathroom that features separate vanities, a jacuzzi tub, & shower. A large 9-ft barn door separates the kitchen from guest rooms for added privacy. The backyard features a $7k enlarged covered patio that provides a perfect backdrop for all occasions. Fence & roof were both replaced in 2017.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5513 Green Moss have any available units?
5513 Green Moss doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5513 Green Moss have?
Some of 5513 Green Moss's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5513 Green Moss currently offering any rent specials?
5513 Green Moss is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5513 Green Moss pet-friendly?
No, 5513 Green Moss is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5513 Green Moss offer parking?
No, 5513 Green Moss does not offer parking.
Does 5513 Green Moss have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5513 Green Moss does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5513 Green Moss have a pool?
No, 5513 Green Moss does not have a pool.
Does 5513 Green Moss have accessible units?
No, 5513 Green Moss does not have accessible units.
Does 5513 Green Moss have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5513 Green Moss has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center