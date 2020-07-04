Beautiful home ready to move-in Hardwood floor in Den & Study. Granite transformation counter tops. Master bathroom gorgeously updated. Stone surround fireplace. Board-on-board fence with steel post. Rent includes free access to swimming area.Children playground at walking distance.
Pets allowed on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5437 Crystal Court have any available units?
5437 Crystal Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5437 Crystal Court have?
Some of 5437 Crystal Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5437 Crystal Court currently offering any rent specials?
5437 Crystal Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5437 Crystal Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5437 Crystal Court is pet friendly.
Does 5437 Crystal Court offer parking?
Yes, 5437 Crystal Court offers parking.
Does 5437 Crystal Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5437 Crystal Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5437 Crystal Court have a pool?
No, 5437 Crystal Court does not have a pool.
Does 5437 Crystal Court have accessible units?
No, 5437 Crystal Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5437 Crystal Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5437 Crystal Court has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)