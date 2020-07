Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Adorable single-story home in McKinney with a beautiful brick elevation, and mature trees! Inside you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal dining area, and 2-car garage! beautiful laminate wood flooring flowing throughout main living areas, cozy brick family room fireplace, an abundance of natural lighting throughout, plantation shutters, decorative lighting fixtures, and more! Spacious backyard complete with an extended covered patio area is great for grilling and entertaining!