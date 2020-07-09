5204 Boxwood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

This home offers ultimate family living in one of the ideal neighborhoods in McKinney - Eldorado Heights! This one story home has a flexible floor plan. Kitchen overlooks the family room. Flex room would works as a formal living, office or play room for the kids. Master is separate from the other bedrooms. Large master bath with a garden tub and separate shower. This house is perfect for you and ready for immediate occupancy! Community pool at the end of the street. Large park on the other end of the street. Only minutes from Hwy 75 and Sam Rayburn Tollway.