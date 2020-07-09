All apartments in McKinney
5204 Boxwood Lane

5204 Boxwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5204 Boxwood Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bathtub
This home offers ultimate family living in one of the ideal neighborhoods in McKinney - Eldorado Heights! This one story home has a flexible floor plan. Kitchen overlooks the family room. Flex room would works as a formal living, office or play room for the kids. Master is separate from the other bedrooms. Large master bath with a garden tub and separate shower. This house is perfect for you and ready for immediate occupancy! Community pool at the end of the street. Large park on the other end of the street. Only minutes from Hwy 75 and Sam Rayburn Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5204 Boxwood Lane have any available units?
5204 Boxwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5204 Boxwood Lane have?
Some of 5204 Boxwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5204 Boxwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5204 Boxwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5204 Boxwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5204 Boxwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5204 Boxwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5204 Boxwood Lane offers parking.
Does 5204 Boxwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5204 Boxwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5204 Boxwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5204 Boxwood Lane has a pool.
Does 5204 Boxwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5204 Boxwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5204 Boxwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5204 Boxwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

