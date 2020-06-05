516 Jeans Creek Drive

Hard surfaces throughout downstairs with tall ceilings and updated kitchen with SS appliances make this rental a dream. Spacious bedrooms with a shared bath upstairs. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs near bedrooms. Master has a large en suite bathroom with double sinks. Half bath located downstairs. Attached 2 car garage with beautiful carriage doors. Views include a lush green landscape with a walking trail right out your front door. Conveniently located to 75 and lots of shopping. Come take a look & you won't be disappointed!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
