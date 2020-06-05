All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 516 Jeans Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
516 Jeans Creek Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:35 AM

516 Jeans Creek Drive

516 Jeans Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

516 Jeans Creek Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Hard surfaces throughout downstairs with tall ceilings and updated kitchen with SS appliances make this rental a dream. Spacious bedrooms with a shared bath upstairs. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs near bedrooms. Master has a large en suite bathroom with double sinks. Half bath located downstairs. Attached 2 car garage with beautiful carriage doors. Views include a lush green landscape with a walking trail right out your front door. Conveniently located to 75 and lots of shopping. Come take a look & you won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Jeans Creek Drive have any available units?
516 Jeans Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 Jeans Creek Drive have?
Some of 516 Jeans Creek Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Jeans Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
516 Jeans Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Jeans Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 516 Jeans Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 516 Jeans Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 516 Jeans Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 516 Jeans Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Jeans Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Jeans Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 516 Jeans Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 516 Jeans Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 516 Jeans Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Jeans Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Jeans Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center