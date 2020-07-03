All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5137 Vineyard Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5137 Vineyard Lane
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:00 AM

5137 Vineyard Lane

5137 Vineyard Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5137 Vineyard Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful well-maintained home in sought after Eldorado Heights. Warm and inviting, spacious living rooms, study with French doors, fresh paint & carpet throughout. Large formal living and dining is perfect for entertaining. Spacious family room opens to kitchen Great kitchen features, gas cooktop, lots of counter & cabinet space and walk in pantry. Breakfast nook surrounded with windows and features bench seat. Private master bedroom with walk in closets. Master bath boasts jetted tub, dual sinks & large shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Large backyard with open patio. Great community close to golf course. Walking distance to schools and parks. Great location close to shopping, restaurants and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5137 Vineyard Lane have any available units?
5137 Vineyard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5137 Vineyard Lane have?
Some of 5137 Vineyard Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5137 Vineyard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5137 Vineyard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5137 Vineyard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5137 Vineyard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5137 Vineyard Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5137 Vineyard Lane offers parking.
Does 5137 Vineyard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5137 Vineyard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5137 Vineyard Lane have a pool?
No, 5137 Vineyard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5137 Vineyard Lane have accessible units?
No, 5137 Vineyard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5137 Vineyard Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5137 Vineyard Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center