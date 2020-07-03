5137 Vineyard Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony parking walk in closets fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful well-maintained home in sought after Eldorado Heights. Warm and inviting, spacious living rooms, study with French doors, fresh paint & carpet throughout. Large formal living and dining is perfect for entertaining. Spacious family room opens to kitchen Great kitchen features, gas cooktop, lots of counter & cabinet space and walk in pantry. Breakfast nook surrounded with windows and features bench seat. Private master bedroom with walk in closets. Master bath boasts jetted tub, dual sinks & large shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Large backyard with open patio. Great community close to golf course. Walking distance to schools and parks. Great location close to shopping, restaurants and highways.