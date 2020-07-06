All apartments in McKinney
5129 Grampian Way
Last updated October 19 2019 at 10:45 PM

5129 Grampian Way

5129 Grampian Way · No Longer Available
Location

5129 Grampian Way, McKinney, TX 75071
Villages of Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Luxury rental in the beautiful Villages Of Lake Forest subdivision. Handscraped hardwood floors ~ no carpet! Kitchen features gas cooktop, farm sink, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and island. Living room features gas log fireplace and plant~art shelves. GORGEOUS master suite features amazing shower and huge walk in closet. Enjoy paradise right in your backyard ~ saltwater pool with attached spa and water feature. Easy access to major roads. Near Baylor Scott and White Medical Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5129 Grampian Way have any available units?
5129 Grampian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5129 Grampian Way have?
Some of 5129 Grampian Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5129 Grampian Way currently offering any rent specials?
5129 Grampian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5129 Grampian Way pet-friendly?
No, 5129 Grampian Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5129 Grampian Way offer parking?
Yes, 5129 Grampian Way offers parking.
Does 5129 Grampian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5129 Grampian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5129 Grampian Way have a pool?
Yes, 5129 Grampian Way has a pool.
Does 5129 Grampian Way have accessible units?
No, 5129 Grampian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5129 Grampian Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5129 Grampian Way has units with dishwashers.

