5129 Grampian Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Luxury rental in the beautiful Villages Of Lake Forest subdivision. Handscraped hardwood floors ~ no carpet! Kitchen features gas cooktop, farm sink, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and island. Living room features gas log fireplace and plant~art shelves. GORGEOUS master suite features amazing shower and huge walk in closet. Enjoy paradise right in your backyard ~ saltwater pool with attached spa and water feature. Easy access to major roads. Near Baylor Scott and White Medical Center.