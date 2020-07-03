512 Saddlehorn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room media room tennis court

Highly sought after Stonebridge Ranch community. Soaring ceilings in formal dining room & formal living. Study downstairs could be 5th bedroom. This home has it all. Gourmet kitchen with an island, gas cooktop & granite countertops. Bay windows in master, separate vanities, jetted tub and shower. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms, massive game room & media room. Private backyard and patio. Freshly painted, newer hand scraped wood floors, baseboards and backsplash. Great location-steps from neighborhood park. Walking distance to shops and restaurants. Enjoy Stonebridge amenities that include an aquatic center, tennis court, golf, jogging-bike trails and top rated schools. Remaining furniture available.