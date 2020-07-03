All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 512 Saddlehorn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
512 Saddlehorn Drive
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:06 AM

512 Saddlehorn Drive

512 Saddlehorn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

512 Saddlehorn Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
tennis court
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
media room
tennis court
Highly sought after Stonebridge Ranch community. Soaring ceilings in formal dining room & formal living. Study downstairs could be 5th bedroom. This home has it all. Gourmet kitchen with an island, gas cooktop & granite countertops. Bay windows in master, separate vanities, jetted tub and shower. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms, massive game room & media room. Private backyard and patio. Freshly painted, newer hand scraped wood floors, baseboards and backsplash. Great location-steps from neighborhood park. Walking distance to shops and restaurants. Enjoy Stonebridge amenities that include an aquatic center, tennis court, golf, jogging-bike trails and top rated schools. Remaining furniture available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Saddlehorn Drive have any available units?
512 Saddlehorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Saddlehorn Drive have?
Some of 512 Saddlehorn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Saddlehorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
512 Saddlehorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Saddlehorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 512 Saddlehorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 512 Saddlehorn Drive offer parking?
No, 512 Saddlehorn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 512 Saddlehorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Saddlehorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Saddlehorn Drive have a pool?
No, 512 Saddlehorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 512 Saddlehorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 512 Saddlehorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Saddlehorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Saddlehorn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center