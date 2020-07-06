5113 Ridge Run Drive

Amenities

Very spacious 3 bedroom. Nice open kitchen to living area. Fireplace in the living room. Formal dining area and breakfast area. Bedrooms are split. Full-size washer and dryer included and side-by-side refrigerator.