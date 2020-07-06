All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:37 AM

5113 Ridge Run Drive

Location

5113 Ridge Run Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Summit View Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very spacious 3 bedroom. Nice open kitchen to living area. Fireplace in the living room. Formal dining area and breakfast area. Bedrooms are split. Full-size washer and dryer included and side-by-side refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5113 Ridge Run Drive have any available units?
5113 Ridge Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5113 Ridge Run Drive have?
Some of 5113 Ridge Run Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5113 Ridge Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5113 Ridge Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5113 Ridge Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5113 Ridge Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5113 Ridge Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5113 Ridge Run Drive offers parking.
Does 5113 Ridge Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5113 Ridge Run Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5113 Ridge Run Drive have a pool?
No, 5113 Ridge Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5113 Ridge Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 5113 Ridge Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5113 Ridge Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5113 Ridge Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

