5113 Ridge Run Drive, McKinney, TX 75071 Summit View Lakes
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very spacious 3 bedroom. Nice open kitchen to living area. Fireplace in the living room. Formal dining area and breakfast area. Bedrooms are split. Full-size washer and dryer included and side-by-side refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5113 Ridge Run Drive have any available units?
5113 Ridge Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5113 Ridge Run Drive have?
Some of 5113 Ridge Run Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5113 Ridge Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5113 Ridge Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.