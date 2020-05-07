All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:19 PM

5104 Blackelm Drive

5104 Blackelm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5104 Blackelm Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Heatherwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Located in a quite highly rated Prosper ISD with nice schools. It is three bedrooms, one study room cozy home. High ceiling, two living area; Community pool and play ground within walking distance; Close to McKinney new established shopping and entertainment center in 2 miles around, like Costco, Kroger, Cinemark.
New kitchen granite counter tops, wood floor, and Jacuzzi bath. It has a nice size backyard with a fully covered patio perfect for the kids.
The elementary and middle school are top rated. It's a safe place for your kids and your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5104 Blackelm Drive have any available units?
5104 Blackelm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5104 Blackelm Drive have?
Some of 5104 Blackelm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5104 Blackelm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5104 Blackelm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5104 Blackelm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5104 Blackelm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5104 Blackelm Drive offer parking?
No, 5104 Blackelm Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5104 Blackelm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5104 Blackelm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5104 Blackelm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5104 Blackelm Drive has a pool.
Does 5104 Blackelm Drive have accessible units?
No, 5104 Blackelm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5104 Blackelm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5104 Blackelm Drive has units with dishwashers.

