5104 Blackelm Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Located in a quite highly rated Prosper ISD with nice schools. It is three bedrooms, one study room cozy home. High ceiling, two living area; Community pool and play ground within walking distance; Close to McKinney new established shopping and entertainment center in 2 miles around, like Costco, Kroger, Cinemark.

New kitchen granite counter tops, wood floor, and Jacuzzi bath. It has a nice size backyard with a fully covered patio perfect for the kids.

The elementary and middle school are top rated. It's a safe place for your kids and your family.