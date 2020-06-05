All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5100 Rustic Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5100 Rustic Ridge Drive
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:12 AM

5100 Rustic Ridge Drive

5100 Rustic Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5100 Rustic Ridge Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom one story with tile and carpet and some updated fixtures. Private master suite with large walk in closet. Open living, dining and large kitchen, great for casual living. Refrigerator provided. Bedroom 3 with bay window would make great study or secondary living area. Private back yard and covered patio and view from the front overlooks greenbelt area between Baylor, Scott & White Hospital and doctors office building. Quick access to Hwy 380, shopping and restaurants. Bi-weekly lawn maintenance provided by landlord. No pets, non smokers. Managed property. Quick occupancy. Application package posted in media.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 Rustic Ridge Drive have any available units?
5100 Rustic Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 Rustic Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5100 Rustic Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 Rustic Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5100 Rustic Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 Rustic Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5100 Rustic Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5100 Rustic Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5100 Rustic Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5100 Rustic Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 Rustic Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 Rustic Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5100 Rustic Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5100 Rustic Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5100 Rustic Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 Rustic Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5100 Rustic Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center