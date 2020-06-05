5100 Rustic Ridge Drive

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom one story with tile and carpet and some updated fixtures. Private master suite with large walk in closet. Open living, dining and large kitchen, great for casual living. Refrigerator provided. Bedroom 3 with bay window would make great study or secondary living area. Private back yard and covered patio and view from the front overlooks greenbelt area between Baylor, Scott & White Hospital and doctors office building. Quick access to Hwy 380, shopping and restaurants. Bi-weekly lawn maintenance provided by landlord. No pets, non smokers. Managed property. Quick occupancy. Application package posted in media.