All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5100 Basham Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5100 Basham Lane
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:21 PM

5100 Basham Lane

5100 Basham Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5100 Basham Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
volleyball court
Brand new first time to LEASE FRISCO ISD 2019 built on a creek lot with access to 75 freeway and 121 within a mile. Enjoy your own sunset on a contemporary open floor plan with fully upgraded interiors like Quartz countertop, wired for surround soun, Plantation shutters, and wood floors. Walking access from within neighborhood to City of McKinney park and private neighborhood park. More than 400 acres of sprawling green spaces, running, biking trails to five-star TPC Craig Ranch golf course. The Beach at craig ranch offers 12 pristine courts that can move seamlessly between beach volleyball, beach tennis, beach soccer, among other fun sports and activities. Welcome to healthy living with best schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 Basham Lane have any available units?
5100 Basham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 Basham Lane have?
Some of 5100 Basham Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 Basham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5100 Basham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 Basham Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5100 Basham Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5100 Basham Lane offer parking?
No, 5100 Basham Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5100 Basham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 Basham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 Basham Lane have a pool?
No, 5100 Basham Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5100 Basham Lane have accessible units?
No, 5100 Basham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 Basham Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5100 Basham Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center