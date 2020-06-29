5100 Basham Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated tennis court volleyball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities tennis court volleyball court

Brand new first time to LEASE FRISCO ISD 2019 built on a creek lot with access to 75 freeway and 121 within a mile. Enjoy your own sunset on a contemporary open floor plan with fully upgraded interiors like Quartz countertop, wired for surround soun, Plantation shutters, and wood floors. Walking access from within neighborhood to City of McKinney park and private neighborhood park. More than 400 acres of sprawling green spaces, running, biking trails to five-star TPC Craig Ranch golf course. The Beach at craig ranch offers 12 pristine courts that can move seamlessly between beach volleyball, beach tennis, beach soccer, among other fun sports and activities. Welcome to healthy living with best schools.