5008 Enclave Court

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in Stonebridge Ranch. Included: FRIDGE, WASHER, DRYER, LAWN MAINT - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is move-in ready and has quite a list of UPDATES including a new roof and gutters in 2017, new siding 2017, new garage doors and motors 2017, updated kitchen including SS Appliances and new cooktop in 2019, new hardwood floors 2018, new AC unit 2019, new hot water heater 2019, and much more!!! Open floor plan w vaulted ceilings, generous room sizes, large windows, abundant light. Great community pools.