All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5008 Enclave Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5008 Enclave Court
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:47 PM

5008 Enclave Court

5008 Enclave Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

5008 Enclave Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in Stonebridge Ranch. Included: FRIDGE, WASHER, DRYER, LAWN MAINT - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is move-in ready and has quite a list of UPDATES including a new roof and gutters in 2017, new siding 2017, new garage doors and motors 2017, updated kitchen including SS Appliances and new cooktop in 2019, new hardwood floors 2018, new AC unit 2019, new hot water heater 2019, and much more!!! Open floor plan w vaulted ceilings, generous room sizes, large windows, abundant light. Great community pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 Enclave Court have any available units?
5008 Enclave Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5008 Enclave Court have?
Some of 5008 Enclave Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 Enclave Court currently offering any rent specials?
5008 Enclave Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 Enclave Court pet-friendly?
No, 5008 Enclave Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5008 Enclave Court offer parking?
Yes, 5008 Enclave Court offers parking.
Does 5008 Enclave Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5008 Enclave Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 Enclave Court have a pool?
Yes, 5008 Enclave Court has a pool.
Does 5008 Enclave Court have accessible units?
No, 5008 Enclave Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 Enclave Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5008 Enclave Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center