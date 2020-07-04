4933 Shore Crest Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage new construction

BRAND NEW TOWNHOUSE! This luxury two-story, end unit townhome offers gorgeous natural light, vaulted ceilings, a wrought iron staircase, and wood floors. It welcomes you into the open living area and kitchen that has granite countertops, gas cook top, island breakfast bar, and Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances. Downstairs Master features vaulted ceilings, double vanities and over-sized walk in shower. Upstairs loft area can be for 2nd living or game room that leads to three other bedrooms. NEW Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator will be INCLUDED with rent, as well as the yard maintained by the HOA. Excellent schools and location! Easy Access to 121!