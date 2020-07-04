All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:37 AM

4933 Shore Crest Drive

4933 Shore Crest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4933 Shore Crest Dr, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW TOWNHOUSE! This luxury two-story, end unit townhome offers gorgeous natural light, vaulted ceilings, a wrought iron staircase, and wood floors. It welcomes you into the open living area and kitchen that has granite countertops, gas cook top, island breakfast bar, and Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances. Downstairs Master features vaulted ceilings, double vanities and over-sized walk in shower. Upstairs loft area can be for 2nd living or game room that leads to three other bedrooms. NEW Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator will be INCLUDED with rent, as well as the yard maintained by the HOA. Excellent schools and location! Easy Access to 121!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4933 Shore Crest Drive have any available units?
4933 Shore Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4933 Shore Crest Drive have?
Some of 4933 Shore Crest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4933 Shore Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4933 Shore Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4933 Shore Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4933 Shore Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4933 Shore Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4933 Shore Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 4933 Shore Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4933 Shore Crest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4933 Shore Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4933 Shore Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 4933 Shore Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 4933 Shore Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4933 Shore Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4933 Shore Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.

