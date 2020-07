Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WASHER, DRYER, FRIDGE INCLUDED IN LUXURY DUPLEX WITH PARK ACROSS THE STREET! Rounded corners, neutral colors, tile floors and expanded driveway. Bedrooms and stairs are carpeted with upgraded tile is afoot elsewhere. Dark wood cabinets, gas cooktop, granite counters, and breakfast bar give the kitchen modern sophistication. Master has double sinks and beautiful tiled walk-in shower with bench. Private office space upstairs. Possible availability for beginning of Dec move-in.