4825 Stone Gate Trail

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 story, 2 bedroom and 1.1 bath town home in a highly desirable location of Village On The Green in McKinney area. Freshly painted with modern colors this home features granite counters, cabinets throughout the house, wood floor, berber carpet, utility room, and desk area upstairs. Large master closets, garden tub, lots of storage. Refrigerator. Energy efficient LED lights with dimmer through out the house. Each bedroom, Kitchen and family room will have electric outlet with USB port for easy charging of electronics. 2 car attached garage with garage door opener. Easy access to major highways, shopping and restaurants.



Property will be available on April 1st, 2020