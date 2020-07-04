All apartments in McKinney
4825 Stone Gate Trail

4825 Stone Gate Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4825 Stone Gate Trail, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 story, 2 bedroom and 1.1 bath town home in a highly desirable location of Village On The Green in McKinney area. Freshly painted with modern colors this home features granite counters, cabinets throughout the house, wood floor, berber carpet, utility room, and desk area upstairs. Large master closets, garden tub, lots of storage. Refrigerator. Energy efficient LED lights with dimmer through out the house. Each bedroom, Kitchen and family room will have electric outlet with USB port for easy charging of electronics. 2 car attached garage with garage door opener. Easy access to major highways, shopping and restaurants.

Property will be available on April 1st, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4825 Stone Gate Trail have any available units?
4825 Stone Gate Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4825 Stone Gate Trail have?
Some of 4825 Stone Gate Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4825 Stone Gate Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4825 Stone Gate Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4825 Stone Gate Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4825 Stone Gate Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4825 Stone Gate Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4825 Stone Gate Trail offers parking.
Does 4825 Stone Gate Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4825 Stone Gate Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4825 Stone Gate Trail have a pool?
No, 4825 Stone Gate Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4825 Stone Gate Trail have accessible units?
No, 4825 Stone Gate Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4825 Stone Gate Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4825 Stone Gate Trail has units with dishwashers.

