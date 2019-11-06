4716 Evanshire Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room playground pool

Super location, 121 and 75, close to shopping, Restraurant, fitness center and outlet mall. Newly remolded house:

wood look like porcelain title and laminate floor all through the house. All house are new floor and No carpet. New paint, new high-end granite for kitchen counter top, backsplash and two full bath. New faucet, new dish washer, new toilet. 4 bed plus study and game room. Master bedroom and office down, Other three bed and game room up. Game room is huge. High ceiling and stainless steel appliances. On site elementary school, community swimming pool and playground, walking distance to shopping. Do not miss this one.