All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4716 Evanshire Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4716 Evanshire Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4716 Evanshire Way

4716 Evanshire Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4716 Evanshire Way, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
playground
pool
Super location, 121 and 75, close to shopping, Restraurant, fitness center and outlet mall. Newly remolded house:
wood look like porcelain title and laminate floor all through the house. All house are new floor and No carpet. New paint, new high-end granite for kitchen counter top, backsplash and two full bath. New faucet, new dish washer, new toilet. 4 bed plus study and game room. Master bedroom and office down, Other three bed and game room up. Game room is huge. High ceiling and stainless steel appliances. On site elementary school, community swimming pool and playground, walking distance to shopping. Do not miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4716 Evanshire Way have any available units?
4716 Evanshire Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4716 Evanshire Way have?
Some of 4716 Evanshire Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4716 Evanshire Way currently offering any rent specials?
4716 Evanshire Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 Evanshire Way pet-friendly?
No, 4716 Evanshire Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4716 Evanshire Way offer parking?
No, 4716 Evanshire Way does not offer parking.
Does 4716 Evanshire Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4716 Evanshire Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 Evanshire Way have a pool?
Yes, 4716 Evanshire Way has a pool.
Does 4716 Evanshire Way have accessible units?
No, 4716 Evanshire Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 Evanshire Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4716 Evanshire Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center