4712 El Paso Street

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool media room

Luxury Living!! Check out this Amazing Frisco ISD home with tones of upgrades. Beautiful hand scraped hardwoods thru out the main floor. Chef kitchen with a lot of counter space, HUGE island, spacious butler's pantry..Second bedroom on the 1st level is perfect for small kid or office. Bright and light living room with cozy fireplace and overlooks the private backyard. Master suite with stunning bay window and private bath including double sinks, walk-in shower, Garden tub and good size closet. Fabulous family space on the second level featuring oversized game room and media room. Nice covered patio & supersize private backyard for outdoor fun. Walking distance to the community pool. This is your dream home.