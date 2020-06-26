All apartments in McKinney
4712 El Paso Street

4712 El Paso Street · No Longer Available
Location

4712 El Paso Street, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
media room
Luxury Living!! Check out this Amazing Frisco ISD home with tones of upgrades. Beautiful hand scraped hardwoods thru out the main floor. Chef kitchen with a lot of counter space, HUGE island, spacious butler's pantry..Second bedroom on the 1st level is perfect for small kid or office. Bright and light living room with cozy fireplace and overlooks the private backyard. Master suite with stunning bay window and private bath including double sinks, walk-in shower, Garden tub and good size closet. Fabulous family space on the second level featuring oversized game room and media room. Nice covered patio & supersize private backyard for outdoor fun. Walking distance to the community pool. This is your dream home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 El Paso Street have any available units?
4712 El Paso Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4712 El Paso Street have?
Some of 4712 El Paso Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4712 El Paso Street currently offering any rent specials?
4712 El Paso Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 El Paso Street pet-friendly?
No, 4712 El Paso Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4712 El Paso Street offer parking?
Yes, 4712 El Paso Street offers parking.
Does 4712 El Paso Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 El Paso Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 El Paso Street have a pool?
Yes, 4712 El Paso Street has a pool.
Does 4712 El Paso Street have accessible units?
No, 4712 El Paso Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 El Paso Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4712 El Paso Street has units with dishwashers.

