Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

Amazing brand new 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse in an amazing location. Includes a loft that is perfect for game room, office setup or extra space. Spacious floor plan with lots of natural light. Granite countertops, full of time updates and very low maintenance. Master bedroom has double closets and a huge walk in shower. Close to many shops, restaurants and is easily accessible to highway 121 and highway 75.