Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Beautiful house, 3 bedrooms, one study, 2 baths, 2 car garage. It has open floor plan, light and bright. With ceramic tiles in the entry and living area, new laminate floor in the formal dining area. The house has been well maintained, very clean. The carpet was replaced last year. It is a few minutes walk to elementary school and easy to get to Highway 121 and 75.