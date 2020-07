Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained beautiful single story 3 bedroom 2 bath with office. Brand new carpeting and wood floors. Kitchen has stainless steal appliances with granite countertops and large island that overlooking living and dining rooms. Oversized master bedroom with large walk in closet, garden tub and shower with bench. This home is perfect for new families or those looking to downsize. Community has a large beautiful lake with walking and bike trails.