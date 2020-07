Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! This fantastic home just had a major make ready done; be the first to move in after all of the work! Fresh paint throughout the home along with a brand new fence! Stone tile back splash in the kitchen with granite tile counter tops. Property right off Eldorado and 75, very close to retail and restaurants! Act fast, this one won’t last long!!! Showings Agents - see notes in Private Remarks.