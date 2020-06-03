4421 Holburn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Upgraded Gehan home with 3 car garage! Home sits in cul-de-sac and opens to walking path. Soaring ceilings and neutral tones throughout. Hardwoods in all living downstairs. Kitchen offers gas range, SS appliances with refrigerator, tons of cabinets, decorative tile backsplash, huge windows with lots of natural light,and breakfast area has plenty of space for large table. Master has tall ceilings with picture window, huge walk in shower and closet, granite countertops with duel sinks. Upstairs has 3 great size bedrooms, media room, and game room with 2 full baths. HomePro security & sound system, and central vacuum. Huge backyard with covered patio. A few minute walk to elementary school. Close to 121 & Hwy 75.