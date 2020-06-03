All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4421 Holburn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4421 Holburn Drive
Last updated April 1 2019 at 12:32 PM

4421 Holburn Drive

4421 Holburn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4421 Holburn Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Upgraded Gehan home with 3 car garage! Home sits in cul-de-sac and opens to walking path. Soaring ceilings and neutral tones throughout. Hardwoods in all living downstairs. Kitchen offers gas range, SS appliances with refrigerator, tons of cabinets, decorative tile backsplash, huge windows with lots of natural light,and breakfast area has plenty of space for large table. Master has tall ceilings with picture window, huge walk in shower and closet, granite countertops with duel sinks. Upstairs has 3 great size bedrooms, media room, and game room with 2 full baths. HomePro security & sound system, and central vacuum. Huge backyard with covered patio. A few minute walk to elementary school. Close to 121 & Hwy 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 Holburn Drive have any available units?
4421 Holburn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4421 Holburn Drive have?
Some of 4421 Holburn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 Holburn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4421 Holburn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 Holburn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4421 Holburn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4421 Holburn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4421 Holburn Drive offers parking.
Does 4421 Holburn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4421 Holburn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 Holburn Drive have a pool?
No, 4421 Holburn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4421 Holburn Drive have accessible units?
No, 4421 Holburn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 Holburn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4421 Holburn Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center