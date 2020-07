Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace game room

Stunning home in great condition located in Creekview Estates one of the best subdivisions in McKinney. Direct access to 17 miles of hike and bike trails from private lake area. Hand scraped wood flooring in the main living. Gourmet Kitchen with island, breakfast bar, granite countertops, SS appliances. Down Stairs Master with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Upstairs loft game room, study nook, media room and 2 bedrooms. Great McKinney ISD schools.