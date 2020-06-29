4412 Avenida Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven Property Amenities gym parking pool garage volleyball court

Contemporary designed, high ceiling throughout with spacious floor plan all in one floor. 3 bedroom with 2 full bath, flex room can be spare room,office or workout room. Upgrade throughout, wood flooring on all living space. back yard with iron fence and see though to park area. Accessible neighborhood park, green area, community pool near by,Close proximity to the Frisco ISD schools and numerous green spaces, running,biking trails, volleyball courts, gyms and other fun sports and activities are all available close by in Craig Ranch golf course and Beach at Craig Ranch.