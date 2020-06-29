All apartments in McKinney
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:40 AM

4412 Avenida Lane

4412 Avenida Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4412 Avenida Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
Contemporary designed, high ceiling throughout with spacious floor plan all in one floor. 3 bedroom with 2 full bath, flex room can be spare room,office or workout room. Upgrade throughout, wood flooring on all living space. back yard with iron fence and see though to park area. Accessible neighborhood park, green area, community pool near by,Close proximity to the Frisco ISD schools and numerous green spaces, running,biking trails, volleyball courts, gyms and other fun sports and activities are all available close by in Craig Ranch golf course and Beach at Craig Ranch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4412 Avenida Lane have any available units?
4412 Avenida Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4412 Avenida Lane have?
Some of 4412 Avenida Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4412 Avenida Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4412 Avenida Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4412 Avenida Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4412 Avenida Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4412 Avenida Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4412 Avenida Lane offers parking.
Does 4412 Avenida Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4412 Avenida Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4412 Avenida Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4412 Avenida Lane has a pool.
Does 4412 Avenida Lane have accessible units?
No, 4412 Avenida Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4412 Avenida Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4412 Avenida Lane has units with dishwashers.

