Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for immediate occupancy. The house comes complete with an open living room, a welcoming kitchen - dining area, two bathrooms, three bedrooms, a study and a laundry. Hardwood floors in main living and granite counter tops in the kitchen. Home retains the value of peaceful living while being conveniently close to shops, school and transport.