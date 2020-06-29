All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4308 Del Rey Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4308 Del Rey Avenue
Last updated October 19 2019 at 10:45 PM

4308 Del Rey Avenue

4308 Del Rey Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4308 Del Rey Avenue, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! This home is ONLY available for lease through Home Partners of America. Please contact listing agent for details. Master bedroom, guest suite and study downstairs. Luxurious master bath features a free standing tub and separate shower. Kitchen, dining and living spaces have an expansive open concept with large windows, an oversized island and highly sought after grey and white finishes with upgraded stainless steel appliances. Two bedrooms, a bath and large game room upstairs, and the outdoor living space is covered. Premier location is only minutes from Hwy 121, Hwy 75 and the North Dallas Tollway. The home is located in the prestigious Frisco ISD and will be ready for occupancy in August!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 Del Rey Avenue have any available units?
4308 Del Rey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4308 Del Rey Avenue have?
Some of 4308 Del Rey Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 Del Rey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4308 Del Rey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 Del Rey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4308 Del Rey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4308 Del Rey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4308 Del Rey Avenue offers parking.
Does 4308 Del Rey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4308 Del Rey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 Del Rey Avenue have a pool?
No, 4308 Del Rey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4308 Del Rey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4308 Del Rey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 Del Rey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4308 Del Rey Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center