4308 Del Rey Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage guest suite new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! This home is ONLY available for lease through Home Partners of America. Please contact listing agent for details. Master bedroom, guest suite and study downstairs. Luxurious master bath features a free standing tub and separate shower. Kitchen, dining and living spaces have an expansive open concept with large windows, an oversized island and highly sought after grey and white finishes with upgraded stainless steel appliances. Two bedrooms, a bath and large game room upstairs, and the outdoor living space is covered. Premier location is only minutes from Hwy 121, Hwy 75 and the North Dallas Tollway. The home is located in the prestigious Frisco ISD and will be ready for occupancy in August!