420 Byron Nelson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

CLEAN AND COMFORTABLE 4-BEDROOM HOME IN GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY IN FRISCO ISD! NICELY LANDSCAPED FRONT YARD. COVERED FRONT PORCH OPENS TO TILED ENTRY LEADING TO LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS LOG FIREPLACE. KITCHEN HAS SPACIOUS COUNTERTOPS & CABINETRY, TILE FLOORS & BACKSPLASH, 42-INCH CHERRY CABINETS, GAS RANGE, SIT-UP BREAKFAST BAR, AND REFRIGERATOR IS INCLUDED ALONG WITH WASHER AND DRYER. SPLIT BEDROOM FLOORPLAN HAS MASTER SUITE AT REAR WITH WALK-IN CLOSET & BATH HAS DUAL SINKS, TILE FLOORS, GARDEN TUB, AND LARGE SEPARATE SHOWER. COVERED BACK PATIO OPENS TO NICE BACK YARD AND NO HOMES IMMEDIATELY BEHIND PROPERTY. SPRINKLER AND SECURITY SYSTEMS, AND SATELLITE DISH. PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. BROKER-OWNER.