4105 Rainey Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Move in ready!! ALLEN ISD! Brand new Eagle Ridge community in McKinney is NOW OPEN - just minutes from Highway 121! Gorgeous 2-story Gehan home! This Redwood plan offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, executive study, upstairs game room, and 2-car garage. All secondary beds are located on the second level for added privacy. Gourmet island kitchen boasts granite counters, gas cooktop and spacious nook. Open family room features cozy fireplace. Spacious master located at rear of home offers his and hers sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Beautiful hardwoods throughout. Highly energy efficient with tankless water heater!