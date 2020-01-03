All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4105 Rainey Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4105 Rainey Street
Last updated July 15 2019 at 2:47 PM

4105 Rainey Street

4105 Rainey Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4105 Rainey Street, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Move in ready!! ALLEN ISD! Brand new Eagle Ridge community in McKinney is NOW OPEN - just minutes from Highway 121! Gorgeous 2-story Gehan home! This Redwood plan offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, executive study, upstairs game room, and 2-car garage. All secondary beds are located on the second level for added privacy. Gourmet island kitchen boasts granite counters, gas cooktop and spacious nook. Open family room features cozy fireplace. Spacious master located at rear of home offers his and hers sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Beautiful hardwoods throughout. Highly energy efficient with tankless water heater!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 Rainey Street have any available units?
4105 Rainey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4105 Rainey Street have?
Some of 4105 Rainey Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4105 Rainey Street currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Rainey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Rainey Street pet-friendly?
No, 4105 Rainey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4105 Rainey Street offer parking?
Yes, 4105 Rainey Street offers parking.
Does 4105 Rainey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 Rainey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Rainey Street have a pool?
No, 4105 Rainey Street does not have a pool.
Does 4105 Rainey Street have accessible units?
No, 4105 Rainey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Rainey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4105 Rainey Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center