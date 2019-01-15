4049 Angelina Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New construction single family home in the most amazing location! Just down the road from lots of shopping, dining, and entertainment along the 380, this wonderful never lived in home will not last long. Beautiful on trend cabinetry and fixtures with open concept living make this home a must see. Energy efficiency is a key component to this lovely 4 bedroom with radiant barrier, Energy Star appliances, and gas cooking. Sitting on a corner lot with a large backyard and covered patio, the inside has a gourmet kitchen overlooking the large living room with all bedrooms separate from the common areas. Hurry because this home will go quickly!