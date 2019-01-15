All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

4049 Angelina Drive

4049 Angelina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4049 Angelina Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New construction single family home in the most amazing location! Just down the road from lots of shopping, dining, and entertainment along the 380, this wonderful never lived in home will not last long. Beautiful on trend cabinetry and fixtures with open concept living make this home a must see. Energy efficiency is a key component to this lovely 4 bedroom with radiant barrier, Energy Star appliances, and gas cooking. Sitting on a corner lot with a large backyard and covered patio, the inside has a gourmet kitchen overlooking the large living room with all bedrooms separate from the common areas. Hurry because this home will go quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4049 Angelina Drive have any available units?
4049 Angelina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4049 Angelina Drive have?
Some of 4049 Angelina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4049 Angelina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4049 Angelina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4049 Angelina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4049 Angelina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4049 Angelina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4049 Angelina Drive offers parking.
Does 4049 Angelina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4049 Angelina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4049 Angelina Drive have a pool?
No, 4049 Angelina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4049 Angelina Drive have accessible units?
No, 4049 Angelina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4049 Angelina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4049 Angelina Drive has units with dishwashers.

