404 Rice Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Walking distance to historic downtown McKinney and backs to greenbelt! Completely updated with all new and modern barn wood tile flooring throughout home. Soft grey paint, white kitchen cabinets with granite, beautiful back splash and stainless steel appliances. All new fan and light fixtures. Work station in kitchen. Giant fenced backyard with mature trees and relaxing deck to overlook the greenbelt. Large storage building with electricity and air conditioner perfect to make a workshop. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! New roof and water heater help with energy efficiency! MUST SEE PICS! Please attend OPEN HOUSE Saturday, July 13 from 10am to 12pm if interested in viewing or contact agent.