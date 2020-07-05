All apartments in McKinney
404 Rice Street

404 South Rice Street · No Longer Available
Location

404 South Rice Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Walking distance to historic downtown McKinney and backs to greenbelt! Completely updated with all new and modern barn wood tile flooring throughout home. Soft grey paint, white kitchen cabinets with granite, beautiful back splash and stainless steel appliances. All new fan and light fixtures. Work station in kitchen. Giant fenced backyard with mature trees and relaxing deck to overlook the greenbelt. Large storage building with electricity and air conditioner perfect to make a workshop. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! New roof and water heater help with energy efficiency! MUST SEE PICS! Please attend OPEN HOUSE Saturday, July 13 from 10am to 12pm if interested in viewing or contact agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Rice Street have any available units?
404 Rice Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 Rice Street have?
Some of 404 Rice Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Rice Street currently offering any rent specials?
404 Rice Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Rice Street pet-friendly?
No, 404 Rice Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 404 Rice Street offer parking?
No, 404 Rice Street does not offer parking.
Does 404 Rice Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 Rice Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Rice Street have a pool?
No, 404 Rice Street does not have a pool.
Does 404 Rice Street have accessible units?
No, 404 Rice Street does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Rice Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Rice Street has units with dishwashers.

