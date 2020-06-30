All apartments in McKinney
4029 Deer Crossing Drive
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:36 AM

4029 Deer Crossing Drive

4029 Deer Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4029 Deer Crossing Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WELCOME HOME to this FABULOUS one story home in Inwood Hills!! LIGHT & BRIGHT, this transitional, OPEN living floor plan is suited for comfortable living! Three bedrooms, Two baths, Study or Dining space as well as a two car garage. HUGE kitchen boasts granite, stainless appliances, cabinet pullouts and is open to large dining area! FABULOUS BACKYARD with Covered Patio PLUS custom Pergola! Enjoy gathering with Family & Friends in this over-sized backyard! Conveniently located to shops, schools and transportation! A MUST SEE home!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4029 Deer Crossing Drive have any available units?
4029 Deer Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4029 Deer Crossing Drive have?
Some of 4029 Deer Crossing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4029 Deer Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4029 Deer Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4029 Deer Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4029 Deer Crossing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4029 Deer Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4029 Deer Crossing Drive offers parking.
Does 4029 Deer Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4029 Deer Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4029 Deer Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 4029 Deer Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4029 Deer Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 4029 Deer Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4029 Deer Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4029 Deer Crossing Drive has units with dishwashers.

