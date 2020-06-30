4029 Deer Crossing Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WELCOME HOME to this FABULOUS one story home in Inwood Hills!! LIGHT & BRIGHT, this transitional, OPEN living floor plan is suited for comfortable living! Three bedrooms, Two baths, Study or Dining space as well as a two car garage. HUGE kitchen boasts granite, stainless appliances, cabinet pullouts and is open to large dining area! FABULOUS BACKYARD with Covered Patio PLUS custom Pergola! Enjoy gathering with Family & Friends in this over-sized backyard! Conveniently located to shops, schools and transportation! A MUST SEE home!!!!!