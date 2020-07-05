All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 402 W White Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
402 W White Street
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:40 PM

402 W White Street

402 West White Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

402 West White Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
UPDATED & READY 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen including refrigerator, remodeled bathrooms, recently built-out utility room including full size washer and dryer, window treatments, large bedrooms with closet space, nice dining area, fantastic location on large lot with nice backyard grass area. Won't last long at $1400 monthly. No smoking. No pets. Application required for each adult 18+. App fee $40 per adult. Security deposit $1400. Verify all information, including but not limited to square footage, school district, schools, and utility service providers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 W White Street have any available units?
402 W White Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 W White Street have?
Some of 402 W White Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 W White Street currently offering any rent specials?
402 W White Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 W White Street pet-friendly?
No, 402 W White Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 402 W White Street offer parking?
No, 402 W White Street does not offer parking.
Does 402 W White Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 W White Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 W White Street have a pool?
No, 402 W White Street does not have a pool.
Does 402 W White Street have accessible units?
No, 402 W White Street does not have accessible units.
Does 402 W White Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 W White Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center