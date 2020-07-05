402 W White Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

UPDATED & READY 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen including refrigerator, remodeled bathrooms, recently built-out utility room including full size washer and dryer, window treatments, large bedrooms with closet space, nice dining area, fantastic location on large lot with nice backyard grass area. Won't last long at $1400 monthly. No smoking. No pets. Application required for each adult 18+. App fee $40 per adult. Security deposit $1400. Verify all information, including but not limited to square footage, school district, schools, and utility service providers.