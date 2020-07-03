3912 Gregory Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in highly sought after Heritage Bend Neighborhood. Home boasts Gourmet kitchen, executive study, walk in closets, many decorative touches and upgrades throughout. This is a must see, it wont last long! Owner pays HOA. Applicants must submit written TAR application, 3 most recent pay stubs, and DL for consideration. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis, approved at landlords discretion. Landlord will consider shorter term leases with add'l rent or security deposit.