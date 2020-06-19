3901 Rose Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Private cul de sac lot, on a quiet street! This home is super cute and laid out perfectly. Split bedroom floor plan with master in the rear, and formal entertaining in the front. High vaulted ceilings in the great room and kitchen are open and welcoming. Lovely landscaped backyard are perfect to relax, or have a backyard BBQ! Large master suite features walk in closet, and garden tub to soak away all your worries.

We do all paperwork. Please follow link to make online app. $50 app fee per person over 18 years. Certified funds for deposit and first months rent.