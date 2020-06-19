All apartments in McKinney
3901 Rose Court
Last updated September 24 2019 at 10:58 AM

3901 Rose Court

3901 Rose Court · No Longer Available
Location

3901 Rose Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Private cul de sac lot, on a quiet street! This home is super cute and laid out perfectly. Split bedroom floor plan with master in the rear, and formal entertaining in the front. High vaulted ceilings in the great room and kitchen are open and welcoming. Lovely landscaped backyard are perfect to relax, or have a backyard BBQ! Large master suite features walk in closet, and garden tub to soak away all your worries.
We do all paperwork. Please follow link to make online app. $50 app fee per person over 18 years. Certified funds for deposit and first months rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Rose Court have any available units?
3901 Rose Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 Rose Court have?
Some of 3901 Rose Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Rose Court currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Rose Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Rose Court pet-friendly?
No, 3901 Rose Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3901 Rose Court offer parking?
Yes, 3901 Rose Court offers parking.
Does 3901 Rose Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 Rose Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Rose Court have a pool?
No, 3901 Rose Court does not have a pool.
Does 3901 Rose Court have accessible units?
No, 3901 Rose Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Rose Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3901 Rose Court has units with dishwashers.

