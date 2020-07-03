All apartments in McKinney
3817 Cobblecreek Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 9:53 AM

3817 Cobblecreek Drive

3817 Cobblecreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3817 Cobblecreek Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous, like-new, home has it all! A brilliant open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and ample amount of natural light. Gourmet eat-in kitchen including large island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and gas cooktop. Refrigerator included! The luxurious master suite is conveniently located downstairs. Adorable, low maintenance, side yard gives you ultimate privacy. Award winning Frisco ISD! Quick access to 75 and 121 with restaurants, shopping and the McKinney rec center close by. You don't want to miss this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 Cobblecreek Drive have any available units?
3817 Cobblecreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 Cobblecreek Drive have?
Some of 3817 Cobblecreek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 Cobblecreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3817 Cobblecreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 Cobblecreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3817 Cobblecreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3817 Cobblecreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3817 Cobblecreek Drive offers parking.
Does 3817 Cobblecreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 Cobblecreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 Cobblecreek Drive have a pool?
No, 3817 Cobblecreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3817 Cobblecreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3817 Cobblecreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 Cobblecreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 Cobblecreek Drive has units with dishwashers.

