3817 Cobblecreek Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous, like-new, home has it all! A brilliant open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and ample amount of natural light. Gourmet eat-in kitchen including large island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and gas cooktop. Refrigerator included! The luxurious master suite is conveniently located downstairs. Adorable, low maintenance, side yard gives you ultimate privacy. Award winning Frisco ISD! Quick access to 75 and 121 with restaurants, shopping and the McKinney rec center close by. You don't want to miss this!