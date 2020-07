3722 Ryeland Cove

Amenities

BRAND NEW HOME IN McKINNEY'S MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY OF ERWIN FARMS IN ACCLAIMED McKINNEY ISD. THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, A STUDY WITH FRENCH DOORS, LIVING AND DINING AREAS. FAMILY ROOM IS OPEN TO KITCHEN AND DINING - IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINMENT WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS! MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE SHOWER, DOUBLE SINKS AND A WALK-IN CLOSET. COVERED PATIO IN THE LARGE BACKYARD. COMMUNITY HAS ONSITE AMENITY CENTER, COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL-SPLASH PARK, ACCESS TO 212 ACRES ERWIN PARK TO ENJOY HIKING THE TRAILS. EASY ACCESS TO HIGHWAYS 380 AND 75, RETAIL CENTERS, PARKS & AREA LAKES. From 380, N on Hardin Blvd, L on 943- Wilmeth, R on Erwin Farms, L on Roth, R on Saxsony then R on Ryeland. House on Left