3716 Mariner Street

Spacious home is perfect for you and your family! Split living and dining room right off the entry, leading you into the second living room with wood burning fire place. Home has been completely updated with gorgeous vinyl wood flooring and plush carpet, fresh paint throughout and 2 inch blinds. Kitchen is open to the living room with a bar top, black appliances and pantry. Large master suite features private bathroom with dual sinks, walk-in closet separate shower and garden tub. The big backyard offers extra space for entertaining guests. Don't miss out on this home!