Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3716 Mariner Street
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:43 AM

3716 Mariner Street

3716 Mariner Street · No Longer Available
McKinney
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3716 Mariner Street, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious home is perfect for you and your family! Split living and dining room right off the entry, leading you into the second living room with wood burning fire place. Home has been completely updated with gorgeous vinyl wood flooring and plush carpet, fresh paint throughout and 2 inch blinds. Kitchen is open to the living room with a bar top, black appliances and pantry. Large master suite features private bathroom with dual sinks, walk-in closet separate shower and garden tub. The big backyard offers extra space for entertaining guests. Don't miss out on this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3716 Mariner Street have any available units?
3716 Mariner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3716 Mariner Street have?
Some of 3716 Mariner Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3716 Mariner Street currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Mariner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 Mariner Street pet-friendly?
No, 3716 Mariner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3716 Mariner Street offer parking?
No, 3716 Mariner Street does not offer parking.
Does 3716 Mariner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3716 Mariner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 Mariner Street have a pool?
No, 3716 Mariner Street does not have a pool.
Does 3716 Mariner Street have accessible units?
No, 3716 Mariner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 Mariner Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3716 Mariner Street has units with dishwashers.

