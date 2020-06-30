3712 Borderdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

STUNNING, Brand NEW home by Pulte Homes! This gorgeous Kennedale plan offers 3 bedrooms plus office on the 1st level, and a large game room, full bath and additional bedroom on the 2nd level. The living space is fabulous featuring easy flow and open style living with gorgeous wood-like tile, light and bright kitchen with huge island, oversized dining area, a signature Pulte planning center in the kitchen and a mud-room entry from the garage. 2.5 car tandem garage. This unique LEASE listing is a LIMITED listing. Owner will consider a one year lease with option to extend. Perfect for someone needing temporary living while building, corporate housing or similar. Call LA2 with questions about lease terms.