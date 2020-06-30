All apartments in McKinney
3712 Borderdale

3712 Borderdale Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3712 Borderdale Ln, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
STUNNING, Brand NEW home by Pulte Homes! This gorgeous Kennedale plan offers 3 bedrooms plus office on the 1st level, and a large game room, full bath and additional bedroom on the 2nd level. The living space is fabulous featuring easy flow and open style living with gorgeous wood-like tile, light and bright kitchen with huge island, oversized dining area, a signature Pulte planning center in the kitchen and a mud-room entry from the garage. 2.5 car tandem garage. This unique LEASE listing is a LIMITED listing. Owner will consider a one year lease with option to extend. Perfect for someone needing temporary living while building, corporate housing or similar. Call LA2 with questions about lease terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 Borderdale have any available units?
3712 Borderdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3712 Borderdale have?
Some of 3712 Borderdale's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 Borderdale currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Borderdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Borderdale pet-friendly?
No, 3712 Borderdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3712 Borderdale offer parking?
Yes, 3712 Borderdale offers parking.
Does 3712 Borderdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 Borderdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Borderdale have a pool?
No, 3712 Borderdale does not have a pool.
Does 3712 Borderdale have accessible units?
No, 3712 Borderdale does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Borderdale have units with dishwashers?
No, 3712 Borderdale does not have units with dishwashers.

