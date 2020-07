Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Great location, close to HWY 121 and HWY 75. Open and bright floor plan, 4 large size bedroom plus a study room, 3.5 bath with three living area and media room. Kitchen with Graniet conter top and built-in office space. AC units and water heaters replaced in last two years. New fence and Pergola covered patio. Projector with large screen in Media room will stay. HOA included, pet is case by case.