3620 Brookstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage new construction

House in Sherman 75092 TX. Built in 2018. Ready for immediate move in! 4 mins to US 75. Locates on FM1417 by Herman Baker Park. Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home! Spacious rooms, great open floor plan! Equips with blinds, tons of storage space! granite counters, built-in microwave, and ample cabinet space. Relaxing master offers a walk-in closet and private master bath complete with linen cabinet. Additional features include spacious the other two bedrooms, ceiling fans throughout, large separate utility room. Big back patio perfect for your bbqs. The home also has a fully fenced back yard and fully irrigated lawn. It will be a delight for your family! 2 minutes to future Sherman High school. No smokers.