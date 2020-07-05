All apartments in McKinney
3620 Brookstone Drive
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:33 PM

3620 Brookstone Drive

3620 Brookstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3620 Brookstone Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
House in Sherman 75092 TX. Built in 2018. Ready for immediate move in! 4 mins to US 75. Locates on FM1417 by Herman Baker Park. Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home! Spacious rooms, great open floor plan! Equips with blinds, tons of storage space! granite counters, built-in microwave, and ample cabinet space. Relaxing master offers a walk-in closet and private master bath complete with linen cabinet. Additional features include spacious the other two bedrooms, ceiling fans throughout, large separate utility room. Big back patio perfect for your bbqs. The home also has a fully fenced back yard and fully irrigated lawn. It will be a delight for your family! 2 minutes to future Sherman High school. No smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 Brookstone Drive have any available units?
3620 Brookstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3620 Brookstone Drive have?
Some of 3620 Brookstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3620 Brookstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3620 Brookstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 Brookstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3620 Brookstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3620 Brookstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3620 Brookstone Drive offers parking.
Does 3620 Brookstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3620 Brookstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 Brookstone Drive have a pool?
No, 3620 Brookstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3620 Brookstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 3620 Brookstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 Brookstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3620 Brookstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

