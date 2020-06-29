All apartments in McKinney
3611 Canyon View Court
Last updated March 28 2020 at 7:21 PM

3611 Canyon View Court

3611 Canyon View Court · No Longer Available
Location

3611 Canyon View Court, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
SPARKLING WHITE!
Completely re-done from top (no popcorn ceilings!) to bottom (no square tiles!), just marble-look 24x12 tiles through-out! New WHIRLPOOL kitchen appliances. The Star of the kitchen,14x16ft, is the 48x96 island with dbl sink, 12in breakfast-cocktail-snack counter. Lots of storage, workspace. Children can be watched easily in the 17x12 family rm. Gas starter FP. Entertain friends, guests in the dining portion of the 30x12 living rm combo. Guest bath nearby. Huge storage under the stairs. Split 15x15 master BR connects to exquisite bath. His-Her sink on opposite walls. Everything is NEW! Separate tub-shower. 2-sink, tile floor kids bath. 2-car gar. 50-gal water heater. No thru-traffic cul-de-sac

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3611 Canyon View Court have any available units?
3611 Canyon View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3611 Canyon View Court have?
Some of 3611 Canyon View Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3611 Canyon View Court currently offering any rent specials?
3611 Canyon View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 Canyon View Court pet-friendly?
No, 3611 Canyon View Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3611 Canyon View Court offer parking?
Yes, 3611 Canyon View Court offers parking.
Does 3611 Canyon View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3611 Canyon View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 Canyon View Court have a pool?
Yes, 3611 Canyon View Court has a pool.
Does 3611 Canyon View Court have accessible units?
No, 3611 Canyon View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3611 Canyon View Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3611 Canyon View Court has units with dishwashers.

