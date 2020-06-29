3611 Canyon View Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

SPARKLING WHITE!

Completely re-done from top (no popcorn ceilings!) to bottom (no square tiles!), just marble-look 24x12 tiles through-out! New WHIRLPOOL kitchen appliances. The Star of the kitchen,14x16ft, is the 48x96 island with dbl sink, 12in breakfast-cocktail-snack counter. Lots of storage, workspace. Children can be watched easily in the 17x12 family rm. Gas starter FP. Entertain friends, guests in the dining portion of the 30x12 living rm combo. Guest bath nearby. Huge storage under the stairs. Split 15x15 master BR connects to exquisite bath. His-Her sink on opposite walls. Everything is NEW! Separate tub-shower. 2-sink, tile floor kids bath. 2-car gar. 50-gal water heater. No thru-traffic cul-de-sac