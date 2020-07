Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Move-in-ready beautiful home at Craig Ranch Community. Open floor plan with tons of upgrade. Included granite counter top, hardwood floor, custom paint and extended patio with arbor with slate tile and lush landscaping. Community has two swimming pool,playground and parks. Convenient location. A must see! Non refundable application fee $45 each adult over 18 years old. Two month pay stubs and TAR application form are required.