All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3601 June Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3601 June Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3601 June Drive

3601 June Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3601 June Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Frisco ISD, convenient location, well-maintained 1 story house with nice floor plan. Master bedroom split with the other two bedrooms, the forth bedroom can be a study with a french door. Kitchen has 42-inch cabinets, upgraded granite counter tops, and Brand new flat cooktop. Spacious master bathroom with with separate two walk-in closet, separate vanities and garden tub. A few doors away from the HOA pool amenity. Quick easy access to high-way 121 and 75 as well as Allen outlet mall, shopping center, Life Time-fittness and more restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 June Drive have any available units?
3601 June Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 June Drive have?
Some of 3601 June Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 June Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3601 June Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 June Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3601 June Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3601 June Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3601 June Drive offers parking.
Does 3601 June Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 June Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 June Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3601 June Drive has a pool.
Does 3601 June Drive have accessible units?
No, 3601 June Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 June Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 June Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center