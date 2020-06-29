3601 June Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Frisco ISD, convenient location, well-maintained 1 story house with nice floor plan. Master bedroom split with the other two bedrooms, the forth bedroom can be a study with a french door. Kitchen has 42-inch cabinets, upgraded granite counter tops, and Brand new flat cooktop. Spacious master bathroom with with separate two walk-in closet, separate vanities and garden tub. A few doors away from the HOA pool amenity. Quick easy access to high-way 121 and 75 as well as Allen outlet mall, shopping center, Life Time-fittness and more restaurants.