3601 June Drive

Amenities
Frisco ISD, convenient location, well-maintained 1 story house with nice floor plan. Master bedroom split with the other two bedrooms, the forth bedroom can be a study with a french door. Kitchen has 42-inch cabinets, upgraded granite counter tops, and Brand new flat cooktop. Spacious master bathroom with with separate two walk-in closet, separate vanities and garden tub. A few doors away from the HOA pool amenity. Quick easy access to high-way 121 and 75 as well as Allen outlet mall, shopping center, Life Time-fittness and more restaurants.