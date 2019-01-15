All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3401 Canyon View Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3401 Canyon View Court
Last updated December 30 2019 at 1:20 PM

3401 Canyon View Court

3401 Canyon View Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3401 Canyon View Court, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Immediate Move-in! 6 month lease OK! Lovely, bright and open floor plan on large corner lot. Great location, just minutes from 75 and 380. Minutes from walking trails, parks, shopping, restaurants and a brand new movie theater. Stainless steel appliances and large dining room create a chef's dream kitchen. Fresh paint and flooring make this truly move-in ready. Downstairs includes a cozy living room with 20' cielings and soaring windows, half bath for guests and laundry room. All 3 bedrooms located upstairs. HUGE 18x14 master bedroom with a large walk in bath and closet. 2 more spacious bedrooms and a second shared bathroom complete the upstairs. This one will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Canyon View Court have any available units?
3401 Canyon View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 Canyon View Court have?
Some of 3401 Canyon View Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Canyon View Court currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Canyon View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Canyon View Court pet-friendly?
No, 3401 Canyon View Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3401 Canyon View Court offer parking?
Yes, 3401 Canyon View Court offers parking.
Does 3401 Canyon View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 Canyon View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Canyon View Court have a pool?
No, 3401 Canyon View Court does not have a pool.
Does 3401 Canyon View Court have accessible units?
No, 3401 Canyon View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Canyon View Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 Canyon View Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center