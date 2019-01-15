3401 Canyon View Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Immediate Move-in! 6 month lease OK! Lovely, bright and open floor plan on large corner lot. Great location, just minutes from 75 and 380. Minutes from walking trails, parks, shopping, restaurants and a brand new movie theater. Stainless steel appliances and large dining room create a chef's dream kitchen. Fresh paint and flooring make this truly move-in ready. Downstairs includes a cozy living room with 20' cielings and soaring windows, half bath for guests and laundry room. All 3 bedrooms located upstairs. HUGE 18x14 master bedroom with a large walk in bath and closet. 2 more spacious bedrooms and a second shared bathroom complete the upstairs. This one will go fast!